Advising the officers not to let their mind get polluted, he noted that by being blind to politician’s wrong doings, the officers also become the facilitator of corruption.

Since Govt officials are the bridge between the Govt and the public, the Chief Minister advised them to become part of the solution, and not be the problem. Focusing on revenue sector, the Chief Minister sought cooperation of the young officers in harnessing the vast natural resources of the State. He said, due to consistent efforts from the officials and the State Government, the Tourism department has registered 10 per cent growth this year.

He said the State Government cannot forever depend on the Centre and urged the officials to play a major role in development efforts of the State by reaching out to the people. He said government officials being largely seen as ‘neutral’ can have considerable influence on common mass.

Informing on steps taken by the State Govt for fair selection in Govt jobs, the Chief Minister said keeping in view of the aspirations of the youths, recruitment process for all group A & B posts have been handed over to APPSC so that merit solely become the basis for selection.

Secretary (Administrative Reforms) Mimum Tayeng spoke on the State Training Policy framed by the State Govt to address the competency issues among Govt officials due to lack of training in their mid career. In all, 32 APCS officers are undergoing training for one and half month that involves 16 days tour to Northeastern States.