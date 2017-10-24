Former Manipur Minister dies

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Oct 23 - Former Manipur Health, Forest and Revenue Minister Thoudam Krishna Singh (86) expired following illness at JNIMS hospital here on Sunday. He has left behind five sons and seven daughters. Krishna Singh was first elected MLA from Thoubal constituency in 1980 and later became a Cabinet Minister for Health and Animal Husbandry. He won election for the second time in 1990 and became a Cabinet Minister for Forest and Revenue. His last rites were conducted at his birthplace Thoudam Maning Leikai in Thoubal district.