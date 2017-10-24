 
Guwahati, Tuesday, October 24, 2017
BJP urges Mizoram Govt to deport illegal immigrants

 AIZAWL, Oct 23 - Mizoram State unit of BJP today urged the Congress Government in the State to detect and deport foreigners who have illegally entered the State from neighbouring countries.In a statement, the BJP said the joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Dilip Kumar, had on August 8 instructed the State chief secretary to immediately deport the “undocumented” immigrants.

The BJP also accused the ruling party of taking advantage of the illegal influx for strengthening its vote bank. – PTI

