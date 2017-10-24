Chakrabarty said the NHAI plans to develop a network of amenities along the national highways for the benefit of commuters and has decided to develop comprehensive wayside amenities (WSAs) along the national highways across the country, including Assam. The amenities will provide adequate rest and refreshment for different highway commuters such as car and bus passengers as well as heavy vehicle drivers during their journeys.

The NHAI has invited proposals from private land owners with land parcels abutting the national highways controlled by it to collaborate with the authority for development of wayside amenities. The private land owners may join hands with relevant developers, hospitality chains, restaurants etc., for construction, operation and maintenance of such highway amenities as franchises of the authority.

The primary objective of developing WSAs is to improve the convenience of highway users, both drivers and passengers, by providing a standardised experience to them at designated locations. In addition, wayside amenities ensure improved road safety by providing adequate resting facilities for road users and thereby reducing fatigue-related road accidents.

Considering the capability and efficiency of the private sector, the NHAI desires to join hands with entrepreneurs having valid rights to develop a land parcel abutting the national highways till December 31, 2035 for development of such wayside amenities at every 40-50 km distance along the highways. Chakrabarty said interested entrepreneurs can obtain the details for submitting proposals from the NHAI website.

Assam has around 2,836 km of NH and if the NHAI allows construction of roadside amenities every 40-50 km, it would provide a good opportunity to entrepreneurs to start a new business. Though land acquisition was a major problem in the State during expansion of the highways, it should not be so in construction of the wayside amenities as the land would remain with the owners. So NHAI has sought participation of people having land adjoining the highways, said Chakrabarty.