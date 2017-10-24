Ajmal said that BJP is facing reverses across the country.

“I just spoke with senior Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and told him that AIUDF will take part in the protest being planned for November 8 by the 18 non-BJP parties on the occasion of the first anniversary of demonetisation,” he said.

Asked if he wants the Congress-led UPA to fight the Lok Sabha polls unitedly, Ajmal said, “I am not talking of UPA. I am talking of the 18 parties which have come together to fight against the policies of the BJP.”

When pointed out that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has categorically opposed any alliance between Congress and AIUDF, Ajmal said, “If Gogoi possesses even one per cent sense, he would understand the need for an anti-BJP front.”

Ajmal said that AIUDF had tried its best to convince the Congress for formation of a grand alliance against the BJP in the run-up to last year’s Assembly polls, but the efforts did not bear fruit. He said that failure to form an anti-BJP alliance harmed the Congress more than any other party.

Ajmal also accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution of India and to turn the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

He also alleged that there is a conspiracy to deprive at least 28-30 lakh people in Assam of having their names enrolled in the updated NRC and added that “Muslims in the State are being victimised in the name of Rohingya and Bangladeshi.”