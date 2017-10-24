Protect heritage temples in State, Devalaya Sangha urges CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 23 - A delegation of the Sadou Asom Devalaya Sangha met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently and apprised him of the problems faced by the age-old devalayas in the State.While submitting a memorandum in this regard to Sonowal, the delegation comprising Sangha’s Vice President Madan Ch Deka, General Secretary Suresh Ch Bhattacharyya and Executive Member Manoj Sarma urged the Chief Minister to increase the amount for annual repair or renovation work of the temples from the present Rs 500 in two years to Rs 1 lakh per annum, to free temple lands from encroachment, to take measures for the protection, preservation and all-round development of the heritage devalayas across the State, allotment of land for the Sangha’s office, etc. The Sangha delegation has also invited Sonowal to attend the open session of the 10th annual general meeting of the Sangha to be held on December 23-24 at the Billeswar Devalaya in Nalbari district, stated a press release.