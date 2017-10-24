Ram was replying to a query if the NFR authorities will ask the Railway Board to consider favourably any proposal to change the recruitment policy so that a certain percentage of Class-III and Class-IV jobs are reserved for the north-eastern people in the Indian Railways.

Various organisations in Assam and the North-east have been alleging discrimination by the Railway authorities as far as recruitment of locals from the region is concerned. They have alleged that most of the railway jobs in the North-east are got by outsiders.

Many local organisations in this region have been demanding reservation in Grade-III and IV jobs for locals.

Asked what steps the NFR or the Railway Board has taken in this regard, Ram said, “This is a policy matter. Hence, the NFR has no role in this. No policy direction has been received from the Railway Board on this issue so far.”

He said the recruitment in the Railways is carried out on a centralised basis depending on the number of vacancies available and so any candidate having the requisite qualifications and who clears the entrance tests is absorbed in the department, irrespective of factors like place of birth or residence. “As far as recruitment is concerned, there is no provision for regional reservation in the present policy. Hence, the north-eastern region is in no way in any disadvantageous position in the present set up,” added the NFR General Manager.

The alleged deprivation of local youth in railway recruitment is among the various reasons which prompted the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other outfits to raise their demand for the formation of a separate railway zone exclusively for the north-eastern region.