Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 23 - The birth centenary of eminent drama personality Natya Prabhakar Satyaprasad Baruah will be observed under the aegis of Jyotirupa and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at Rabindra Bhawan on October 29 and 30.Two of his plays – Mrinal Mahi and Overcoat – will be staged at 5.30 pm on October 29 and at 6 pm on October 30 respectively. Both the plays will be directed by Prabhat Goswami.
A memorial meet will also be held on the occasion at 11 am on October 29 where Dulal Roy, DN Chakravartty, Badal Das and Ratna Ojah will speak. A commemorative volume on Satyaprasad Baruah will be released by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury.
On October 30, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, Ratna Ojah and Dulal Roy will be felicitated.