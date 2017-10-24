

Ankiya Naat Ram Vijay being staged. – Photo: ANN Service Ankiya Naat Ram Vijay being staged. – Photo: ANN Service

On the second day, an Ankiya Naat titled Ram Vijay was presented by the members of the organising body, alongside members of the All Assam Namghariya Samaj, Kamrup (M).

Ram Vijay was directed by Jagat Ch Borbayon, who has also performed this art form in Dhaka and Vietnam, and Norohori Saikia Borbayon, a recipient of Silpi pension. A souvenir was also released.