Naamghar celebrates 10th anniversary
ANN Service
GUWAHATI, Oct 23 - As part of the 10th foundation day celebrations of the Ananda Nagar Naamghar, a two-day cultural event was organised here by the members of Ananda Nagar Unnayan Samiti. On October 21 a cultural event showcased the Vaishnava cultural heritage in the form of Hari Naam, Diha Naam, Borgeet and Khul Badon. The local residents across all age groups took part in the celebration.
Ankiya Naat Ram Vijay being staged. – Photo: ANN Service
On the second day, an Ankiya Naat titled Ram Vijay was presented by the members of the organising body, alongside members of the All Assam Namghariya Samaj, Kamrup (M).
Ram Vijay was directed by Jagat Ch Borbayon, who has also performed this art form in Dhaka and Vietnam, and Norohori Saikia Borbayon, a recipient of Silpi pension. A souvenir was also released.