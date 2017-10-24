ANN Service JORABAT, Oct 23 - Sirumoni Doley, a young resident of Jorabat today attempted to create a world record by riding a scooty for 50 km without holding it with his hands from Patarkuchi in Sonapur to Nellie in Morigaon district and at the same time doing a painting using his nose as a painting brush.Doley started well from Patarkuchi and after successfully painting one picture, he was interrupted by a Minister’s convoy while painting the second picture. Consequently, Doley could only complete one picture, riding 27 km in 27 minutes.
Photo: Jorabat ANN Service
Later Doley said, “The record is not more important than my life, but it is really sad and not acceptable that a car of the minister’s convoy did this shameless act as the car could have passed normally on its track.”
Though Doley was successful in his attempt for the world record as the required distance for the record was just 10 kilometres, his dream was to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by riding a scooty upto 50 kilometres painting pictures with his nose.
President of Tribal Art, Kuleshwar Lagachu who was present during Doley’s feat, decried the act of the minister’s convoy. “It is very disgraceful that despite taking permission for his feat from several competent offices, Doley was not provided a safe and hassle-free environment by the police, he added.