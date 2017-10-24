MP Bijoya Chakravarty at the site of the mishap. – Photo: Jorabat ANN Service
JORABAT, Oct 23 - Guwahati MP Bijoya Chakravarty last night visited the spot at Patarkuchi under Sonapur Police Station where as many as 18 vehicles hit the divider and crashed between 5 pm and 10 pm on October 21.Smt Chakravarty then called up National Highways Authority of India Chief General Manager (NE) Raj Chakrabarty from the spot informing him about the incident and urging him to take remedial steps. The NHAI official assured her that technical problems if any, would be addressed as soon as possible.
Today a few NHAI officials were seen giving directions to their machinery operators at the spot where the accidents had taken place.