Fire incidents in city areas
JALUKBARI, Oct 23 - A devastating fire that broke out in Pandu area around 9.20 am today completely gutted an NF Railway quarter and partially gutted two other houses, besides damaging property worth several lakh rupees. No lose of life was however reported.Six fire tenders from Pandu, Lokhra and Panbazar were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire was being investigated till the filing of this report.
Trail of destruction left behind by the fire near Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
Our Staff Reporter adds: A fire broke out in a few shops opposite the B Borooah College near Nehru Stadium here in the wee hours today. A Fire Service personnel from Panbazar station Rabiul Hussain (28) was injured while engaged in fire-fighting. He was admitted to the GMCH and is said to be out of danger.