Fire incidents in city areas

Trail of destruction left behind by the fire near Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos Trail of destruction left behind by the fire near Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos Our Staff Reporter adds: A fire broke out in a few shops opposite the B Borooah College near Nehru Stadium here in the wee hours today. A Fire Service personnel from Panbazar station Rabiul Hussain (28) was injured while engaged in fire-fighting. He was admitted to the GMCH and is said to be out of danger.