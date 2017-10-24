ANN Service JORABAT, Oct 23 - At least five passengers were seriously injured when a night super bus bound for Guwahati rolled about 50 feet down a steep slope after hitting the road divider at Nepali Basti, Jorabat around 5.30 am today.There were 35 passengers on board the ill-fated Trishul Travels bus (AS-01DD-5517) that was coming from the north bank.
Photo: Jorabat ANN Service
Local people immediately rushed to the rescue of the passengers. The injured were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.
The injured included Jugal Kishore Dutta, Pulok Gogoi, Debojit Bora, Nirmala Sharma and a young man who was yet to be identified.