

Dr Malini Goswami receiving the award. – UB Photos

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal recalled the invaluable contributions of Pandit Tirthanath Sarma in the academic field of the State. He urged the teaching fraternity and the parents to draw inspiration from his teachings and nurture the youths with value-based education.

Underlining the modern-day challenges, Sonowal pointed out the difficulties that the new generation has to endure to achieve success in life. He advocated building a strong foundation for them through dissemination of lessons of the great stalwarts of the state like Sankaradeva and Madhabdeva.

The Chief Minister also underlined the contributions of Dr Malini Goswami in the growth of Assamese literature and in the field of research. He expressed hope that the award would inspire her more to continue with her literary and creative pursuits unabated.

Renowned scholar of Sanskrit literature Dr Ashok Kumar Goswami presided over the award presentation ceremony. Distinguished writer Dr Nagen Saikia, chairman of Vivekananda Kendra Assam region Deepak Kumar Borthakur, senior journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, MLA Rituparna Baruah, retired Judge Mukundakam Sarma and a host of other dignitaries were present at the programme.