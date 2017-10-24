The change of venue has caused some inconvenience to the English and Brazilian players as both the teams had already arrived in Guwahati. The two teams were also scheduled to have their training sessions in the city this evening.

The pitch at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium was badly affected during the quarterfinal match between Ghana and Mali on Saturday, which was played under incessant rain. The city has been experiencing rain for the last four days, though it relented a bit before noon today.

“Despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities of Guwahati, to preserve the pitch, FIFA has taken this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions,” the world governing body of football stated.

PTI adds: Fans with valid tickets for the semifinal originally planned to take place in Guwahati will be entitled for a refund. All purchasable tickets for the rescheduled game in Kolkata will be priced at Rs 100 and made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The original Guwahati ticket-holders would be required to carry online proof of purchase to the dedicated ticket counter for Guwahati customers, should they travel to Kolkata. These tickets have also been priced at Rs 100.

FIFA and the local organising committee said it regretted that the match had to be shifted out of Guwahati.

“FIFA and the Local Organising Committee regret that unforeseen circumstances have led to this decision, which will deprive football fans in Guwahati of this semifinal encounter. Both FIFA and the local organising committee would like to sincerely thank the city of Guwahati and the Government of Assam for their excellent cooperation throughout the competition.”