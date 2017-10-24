The new mission complex at Dhaka’s Baridhara diplomatic enclave includes the high commission that was previously operating from a house in the Gulshan area of the city.

During the ceremony, she also launched 15 development projects being funded by India in Bangladesh, which officials said have been planned as per the country’s geographical spread, socioeconomic benefits and priorities.

“India is following a policy of neighbours first, and among the neighbours Bangladesh is foremost,” Swaraj said at the function, describing bilateral relations as having gone beyond a strategic partnership.

She said the relations between the neighbours are now outstanding, and that both countries are working to resolve these irritants in the spirit of “friendly relations and with right intention”.

She did not specify the nature of the issues, but the water sharing of common rivers, particularly the Teesta, has long been pending between the two neighbours. “I can assure you we (both countries) will solve all irritants with sincerity,” she said.

She said Bangladesh comes first among all of India’s neighbours as part of the neighbourhood policy adopted by her government. She also referred to the peaceful solution of the land boundary as well as maritime boundary issues.

The development projects are in the areas of education, health care, information technology, water supply, and social welfare.

Swaraj arrived in Bangladesh yesterday for the annual meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission with her counterpart AH Mahmood Ali. She returned to New Delhi today wrapping up her two- day Dhaka visit, her second since assuming office in 2014. – PTI