“The government is planning to invest about Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the Northeast for development of national highways,” Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Minister Gadkari told PTI.

Of the proposed Rs 1.45 lakh crore investment, the government plans to invest about Rs 48,000 crore in Assam, Rs 22,000 crore in Manipur and Rs 20,000 crore in Nagaland for building roads.

Projects worth Rs 17,000 crore are planned in Sikkim, Rs 12,000 crore in Mizoram, Rs 10,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh and Rs 8,000 crore each in Meghalaya and Tripura, he said.

The government has earlier said that it is giving special attention to infrastructure development projects, such as road, rail, communication, and telecom network in the Northeast.

A total of 197 ongoing road development projects are being implemented under various programmes/schemes of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the northeastern states. – PTI