Spl correspondent
NEW DELHI, Oct 23 - The crucial internal security meeting on the impact of publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) later this year has been postponed till Tuesday morning, as Union Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba is accompanying Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.A State government delegation led by DGP Mukesh Sahay and comprising top officials reached North Block around 3 pm today only to be informed that the meeting has been deferred.
Later, the DGP told waiting newsmen that the meeting is now scheduled to be held at 10 am tomorrow.
The internal security meeting was slated to discuss the possible impact of the publication of the NRC on the law and order situation. The State Coordinator for NRC Prateek Hajela was also among the high-level delegation.