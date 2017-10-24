Sharma, a 1976 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, retired as IB Director on December 31, 2016.

He was appointed as the interlocutor for talks with Assam-based insurgent groups by Modi government after prolonged deliberations.

Sharma, who had been appointed for a tenure of one year, was holding preliminary peace negotiations with pro-talks factions of the ULFA, National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and a few other small groups based in Assam, when his new assignment was announced.

The last interlocutor, PC Haldar, had served till December 31, 2015. Later, the Central government on August 9 appointed Dineshwar Sharma as the interlocutor for the tripartite talks between the Centre, the Manipur government and the Kuki-Zomi armed organisations.

Earlier, the Home Minister said that Sharma has rich experience of internal security. “He is very much familiar with the internal security situation including Jammu and Kashmir affairs. He will hold talks with political parties and different organisations to explore the possibilities of starting the dialogue process,” Singh said.

“Through sustained dialogue, he will try to understand their demands. He will also try to understand the aspirations of the youths,” Singh added.