"It is a result of the combined effort of the election officials and the network of schools and nodal teachers -- especially the young and future voters. With this recognition we hope the young will actually play a more pro active role in the overall electoral process," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor told IANS.

A total of 2,870 students, 113 schools, three colleges, logo size - 120ft x 75ft in the age group of 18 and 19 enrolled as new voters and formed a 75 feet x 120 feet size human logo, he said.

Limca Book of Records official Garima Manon congratulated Kharkongor for the record on maximum number of enrolled young and future voters forming human logo formation in one single venue.

Manon said the event will feature in the forthcoming Limca Book of Records 2018 edition to be published on November.

The Limca Book of Records will hand a certificate to Kharkongor by November end.

Election to the 60-member state assembly is scheduled to be held in February-March 2018.