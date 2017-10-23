Renovation of Huradutta-Biradutta Bhavan demanded

Correspondent

RANGIYA, Oct 22 - Several non-political organisations of Rangiya called upon MP of Mangaldai Ramen Deka and government officials to renovate and infrastructural development of historic Huradutta-Biradutta Bhavan auditorium of the locality.In a meet organised by Rangiya Press Club here at Kumatiari near Gopalpur village here recently, the student bodies like AASU, AJYCP, ABSU, ABMSU, and members of Prabhati Kiron (an NGO), Rangiya Alochani Sabha, and many others underlined the pathetic condition of the auditorium and urged the authorities concerned to renovate so that people can use it properly. Alochani Sabha secretary Pramod Kalita, science teacher of Rangiya Arimatta HSS Nayanjyoti Das, senior scribe Mirajul Islam, AJYCP central committee leader Bidyut Deka, AASU leaders Hemanta Das and Deepdarshan Bharadwaj, ABSU office-bearers Ringkhang Boro and Rupam Boro, cultural and social workers Amarendra Goswami, Kishor Kalita and Ratneswar Kalita and several other prominent persons of the locality also spoke on the occasion.