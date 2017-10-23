Distance learning course in Bengali inaugurated

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 22 - Much to the delight of the aspirants willing to learn Bengali language for professional enrollments and also for academic pursuits, Barak Upotyoka Banga Sahitaya o Sanskritik Sammelan popularly known as Barak Banga started the much awaited Diploma Course on Bengali Language (DCBL). PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya ceremoniously inaugurated the course at a function held at the Banga Bhawan on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister assured total cooperation towards the mission undertaken by Barak Banga. “It is a path breaking initiative undertaken by the members of Barak Banga. If it could be sustained, people from other parts of the State and across the country, even abroad might approach the hosts to enroll for the course. The Government has the will to extend support towards the efforts,” the Minister maintained. It may be mentioned that the course has been affiliated by State Government’s Department of Education vide advertisement ASE313/2013/207(A) and as a consequence as many as 104 candidates, mostly the TET qualified job seekers have enrolled themselves in the course this year. Former vice chancellor of Assam University Silchar Prof Tapodhir Bhattacharjee informed that the books under the course syllabus will be of immense help to the learners. He was also seen taking classes and interacted with the students. Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar and North Karimganj MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purakaystha and other dignitaries also spoke on the occasion.