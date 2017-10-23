2 arrested with wild animal body parts

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Oct 22 - In a major operation against illegal wildlife trade, the Lakhimpur district Forest department has arrested two persons and recovered huge quantity of wild animal’s body parts worth several lakhs of rupee in the international market from their possession today. According to sources, a raid was conducted in the morning by the Forest department along with the State Wildlife Anti-crime Cell, security personnel of Harmutty Forest Range office and Laluk Police station at the house of Sharbat Pradhan (45) and Ajit Saha (46) in Banderdewa on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Lakhimpur district. A huge haul of wildlife body parts which includes three intestines of bear, 42 teeth of bear, 5 nails and 3 bones of tiger were recovered from their procession. The body parts were collected from Arunachal Pradesh and were supposed to be sent to Mizoram. The police arrested the duo and they were later sent to North Lakhimpur jail.