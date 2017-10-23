GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conceded that with meticulous expansion of Dibrugarh, the town will be transformed as one of the leading towns of the State, an official release stated.With a view to giving a new look to Dibrugarh town, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed Town and Country Planning Department to prepare the master plan titled ‘Vision Dibrugarh’ from Brahmaputra to Burhidihing up to the extent of Jokai forest. He also asked the department to incorporate both sides of the trans-Arunachal highways and other possibilities of tourism into the ambit of the master plan.
It may be mentioned that while reviewing the progress of upgradation of drainage system in Dibrugarh town being undertaken under NLCPR involving a project outlay of Rs 23.81 crore, Sonowal asked the concerned department to release budget for the replacement of electric poles. He also asked the department to look for beautification of Dibrugarh town and take elaborate steps for drainage system which can flush out rain water. He also directed the department to take care so that the expansion activities like construction of new buildings do not block the drains.
The Chief Minister also asked the Town and Country Planning Department to carry out a survey for an extensive network of drainage system in Assam Medical College and Hospital.
Deputy Commissioner, Dibrugarh Laya Madduri, Superintendent of Police Gautam Bora, CEO, Zila Parishad Dignanta Saikia, Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning Biswajit Bhuyan and other senior officers were present at the meeting, the release added.