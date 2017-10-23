It may be mentioned that while reviewing the progress of upgradation of drainage system in Dibrugarh town being undertaken under NLCPR involving a project outlay of Rs 23.81 crore, Sonowal asked the concerned department to release budget for the replacement of electric poles. He also asked the department to look for beautification of Dibrugarh town and take elaborate steps for drainage system which can flush out rain water. He also directed the department to take care so that the expansion activities like construction of new buildings do not block the drains.

The Chief Minister also asked the Town and Country Planning Department to carry out a survey for an extensive network of drainage system in Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Dibrugarh Laya Madduri, Superintendent of Police Gautam Bora, CEO, Zila Parishad Dignanta Saikia, Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning Biswajit Bhuyan and other senior officers were present at the meeting, the release added.