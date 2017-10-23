Addressing mediapersons here, Sumi Borah, the lady behind the initiative, who is an upcoming fashion designer, said the mega event is being organised under the banner of Aradhya Creation.

Borah said that Assamese film stars Ravi Sarma, Gitawali Rajkumari, Ananya Kashyap and well-known models like Sukanya Barua will grace the occasion.

She said eminent personalities of the Assam fashion industry like Medha Saikia and Meghna Bordoloi, who lifted the Mega Miss Assam crown organised earlier this year by SRS Group in Dibrugarh, will also be attending the event.

DJ Abhishek from Digboi will also be a part of the show.

Borah informed that as the fashion show and the pageant contest will be on traditional outfits of the State, the dresses will be mainly of muga and eri products.

Rupak Suresh said that the contest will be held in three categories. The titles will be for Aradhya Excellent Mr Assam, Aradhya Excellent Miss Assam and Aradhya Excellent Mrs Assam (2017).

Suresh said the winners will be given trophies along with gift hampers.