Bordoloi said that before the team reached the site, local people reportedly cut off the trunk and also flesh from several areas of the elephant’s carcass.

The DFO said that a veterinary doctor along with his subordinate staff reached the spot and conducted the post-mortem on the carcass, but could not detect the cause of death.

Bordoloi said that the carcass was buried at the site and a few samples from the carcass extracted to be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examination to find out the exact cause of death of the jumbo.

During the last fortnight, three jumbos were killed in Upper Assam, with two deaths reported in Dibrugarh district last week.