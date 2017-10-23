Stating that SFS (Christian Missionary) family is playing a vital role in expansion of quality education in the State, Korati urged the teachers to be punctual and dedicated to make their students as human resources in the future. The DC, who witnessed various cultural presentations performed by students turned nostalgic, said that she was actively involved in sports and cultural activities during her school days. She wished best compliments to the parents and asked them to be ‘successful parent’ with their children on the right track.

Speaking the occasion, Principal of Jonai Science College, Dr Rajeswar Pegu, laid stress on ‘parents-teachers relationship’ and urged the school management to attend the grievances raised by the students and their parents as well.

Earlier, Principal of the school, F Jacob gave a brief sketch about the contributions of the students.