

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating a programme of Charaideo district administration for distribution of tractors, KCCs, at Sonari on Saturday. – UB Photos

He termed the rumour-mongers as enemies of peace and urged the people to remain united against such negative campaigns and cooperate with the Government on the path of development.

The Chief Minister praised the natural beauty and potentiality of Charaideo and informed about his Government’s plan to prioritise it in the tourism sector. He announced Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister’s untied fund for Sonari Constituency and ceremonially laid the foundation stone of a guest house to be annexed with the Bornaamghar here at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. He took the opportunity to announce setting up of a Court here on a priority basis.

Sonowal also formally distributed Kisan Credit Cards, power tillers and also tractors under the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana, besides offering assistance to the families affected by storm and land documents to the landless.

Jorhat MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, local MLA Tapan Gogoi, Mahmora MLA Jugen Mohan also addressed the gathering while Deputy Commissioner Vivekananda Phukon moderated the meeting. A large number of people from all over the district attended the meeting despite inclement weather.