The meeting also resolved to appoint State Minister Keshab Mahanta as president and Tapan Kumar Das as secretary of the 31-member newly constituted body.

The meeting also decided to hold the National B Division Hockey League, for boys at Hojai and for girls at Kaliabor in January next year.

NE Hockey president GM Srivastava, senior Assam Police officer Mukesh Agarwal, Hojai DC Manabendra Pratap Singh, Hockey India official Arindam Sharma were present in the meeting.