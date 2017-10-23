Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Assam Hockey was held here today with acting president Jagadish Rajkonwar in the chair.A record number of representatives from 26 Assam Hockey affiliated units took part in the meeting where various discussions took place for the development of the game in Assam and the Northeastern States.
The meeting also resolved to appoint State Minister Keshab Mahanta as president and Tapan Kumar Das as secretary of the 31-member newly constituted body.
The meeting also decided to hold the National B Division Hockey League, for boys at Hojai and for girls at Kaliabor in January next year.
NE Hockey president GM Srivastava, senior Assam Police officer Mukesh Agarwal, Hojai DC Manabendra Pratap Singh, Hockey India official Arindam Sharma were present in the meeting.