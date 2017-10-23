|
Chaliha appointed manager of Indian arm wrestling team
GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - Treasurer of Indian Arm Wrestling Federation and the secretary of the Arm Wrestling Association of Assam, Pran Pratim Chaliha has been appointed the team manager of the Indian arm wrestling team for the Asian Open Arm Wrestling Championship to be held at Kazakhstan from October 23 to 29. A 35 member team which also includes six players from Assam has already left for the championship.
The players from the State are Pranjit Saikia and Siddharth Malakar of Kamrup, Manoj Dev Nath, Arup Rajkonwar and Jagadish Baruah of Dibrugarh and Tridip Medhi from Nagaon District.
Altogether 15 nations will participate in the championship.