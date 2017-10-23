

Joy Kumari Lama, Ankushita Boro

India’s young women boxers packed a mighty punch once again, claiming eight medals, including four gold and emerged as the most successful country.

Netu (48 kg) began the gold charge, outclassing Emi-Mari Todorova of Bulgaria 5-0; Shashi (57 kg) got the better of Italian Giordana Sorrentino for the country’s second gold.

In the 54-kg summit clash, the referee stopped the contest in Round two against Biancamaria Tessari of Italy to hand Sakshi the third gold; Neha Yadav (+81 kg) then beat Adrienne Juhasz of Hungary 3-2 for the fourth gold medal.

The week-long tournament, that was hand-picked for preparing the Indian women for the upcoming AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championship to be held in Guwahati from November 19-26, saw India’s top 10 youth women’s boxers compete with 49 others from 13 different countries.

“I want to congratulate the Indian contingent for yet another good show. This shows that we are on the right track for the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championship that we are hosting next month,” Ajay Singh, president of the BFI said.