Assam paddlers Agniv, Trisha in Indian team





Paddlers Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (L) and Trisha Gogoi with Assam Table Tennis Association secretary Tridib Duvarah. Paddlers Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (L) and Trisha Gogoi with Assam Table Tennis Association secretary Tridib Duvarah. ATTA president Rakibul Hussain along with secretary Tridib Duvarah and all the members of the association congratulated both the players.