GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - Young Assam paddlers Agniv Bhaskar Gohain of Dibrugarh and Trisha Gogoi of Guwahati have been selected to represent the country in the upcoming ITTF World Junior Circuit Indian Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis Championships to be held at Greater Noida from October 28 to November 1. It is after a long time that table tennis players from Assam have been selected to represent the country. Both Agniv and Trisha have been selected based on their performances at the national level in the recent past, stated an Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) release.
Paddlers Agniv Bhaskar Gohain (L) and Trisha Gogoi with Assam Table Tennis Association secretary Tridib Duvarah.
ATTA president Rakibul Hussain along with secretary Tridib Duvarah and all the members of the association congratulated both the players.