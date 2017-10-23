KOLKATA, Oct 22: Brazil reached the FIFA Under-17 World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Germany in a quarterfinal at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.German skipper Jann-flete Arp put his side ahead by converting a penalty in the 21st minute.
Brazil were woeful in front of the goal and wasted many chances to equalise but struck through substitute Weverson Costa (71st) and Paulinho (77th) to win the thrilling quarterfinal exchange before a 66,000-plus crowd.
Brazil will now take on England in a semifinal at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on October 25. – IANS