

Players of Spain (Red) and Iran vie for the ball during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match in Kochi, on Sunday. – PTI Players of Spain (Red) and Iran vie for the ball during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match in Kochi, on Sunday. – PTI

Captain Abel Ruiz gave Spain the lead in the 13th minute before Sergio Gomez (60th) and Ferran Torres (67th) added a goal each.

For Iran, Saeid Karimi pulled one back in the 69th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Spain, seeking their maiden title, now meet African champions Mali in Navi Mumbai in the second semifinal on October 25.

This will be Spain’s sixth appearance in the semifinals in ninth attempt. The La Rojita were runners-up in 1991, 2003 and 2007 and finished third in 1997 and 2009.

Spain were the overwhelmingly dominant side today with nearly 70 per cent possession. They had seven shots on target while Iran barely had any clear chance except for one in the closing stages of the match.

But for some fine saves by their goalkeeper Ali Gholam Zadeh, Iran would have lost by a bigger margin. Zadeh was busy all day as Spain made waves of attacks through their fast-paced passing football.

Valencia youth team winger Ferran Torres, who has been on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid, created a lot of problems for Iran throughout the match with his speedy runs and crosses from the right flank.

It was a completely different and unusually defensive Iran today as they did not look like a side, who had not lost any match before today.

They sorely missed suspended striker Younes Delfi who had scored twice in Iran’s shock upset of formidable Germany in the group stage.

Spain, who had several players from the world famous academies of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, would build their attacks through their flowing passing and the Iranians could not even touch the ball for long spells.

One such spell resulted to the first goal, which came after 26 uninterrupted touches by the Spaniards from which captain Ruiz scored.

The first Spain chance came in the 11th minute but Mateu Morey’s right footed shot from outside the box just missed the near post.

Two minutes later, Spain took the lead through Ruiz who scored his fourth goal of the tournament. The goal came after 26 passes were completed by Spanish players before Ferran Torres got the possession of the ball.

Torres got the better of his marker in the right flank and sent a long cross for Sergio Gomez who, in turn, gave a square pass to Ruiz at the centre of the Iran box. – PTI