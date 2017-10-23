



New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0.

This was after Virat Kohli showed his class with a gutsy 31st hundred in his 200th ODI in energy-sapping conditions to take India to 280 for 8 in 50 overs. None of the other Indian batsmen even crossed the 40-run mark.

During New Zealand’s chase, Taylor and Latham came together at 80 for 3 with India trying to drive home the advantage but their 200-run stand for the fourth wicket proved to be a clincher in the end.

The Indian bowling attack didn’t have a plan B despite the wicket being not so conducive for batting.

The best part about the New Zealand run-chase was that they achieved the target without taking undue risks.

They did not try to attack the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (1/64 in 10 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/51 in 10 overs) taking all the singles and doubles on offer with occasional boundary for the taking.

They either used their stretch to play the sweep shot and on occasions waited for the turn to play the late cuts as the 20 overs by the spin twins yielded 125 runs but more importantly, they only lost one wicket. – PTI

Scorecard

India: Rohit Sharma b Boult 20, Shikhar Dhawan c Latham b Boult 9, Virat Kohli c Boult b Southee 121, Kedar Jadhav c & b Santner 12, Dinesh Karthik c Munro b Southee 37, MS Dhoni c Guptill b Boult 25, Hardik Pandya c Williamson b Boult 16, Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Nicholls b Southee 26, Kuldeep Yadav not out 0. Extras: (LB-4 W-10) 14. Total: (For 8 wkts in 50 overs) 280. Fall of wickets: 1/16, 2/29, 3/71, 4/144, 5/201, 6/238, 7/270, 8/280. Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-73-3, Trent Boult 10-1-35-4, Adam Milne 9-0-62-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-41-1, Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-27-0, Colin Munro 7-0-38-0.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill c Karthik b Pandya 32, Colin Munro c Karthik b Bumrah 28, Kane Williamson c Jadhav b Kuldeep 6, Ross Taylor c Chahal b Kumar 95, Tom Latham not out 103, Henry Nicholls not out 4. Extras: (LB-11 W-5) 16. Total: (For 4 wkts in 49 Overs) 284. Fall of wickets: 1/48, 2/62, 3/80, 4/280. Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-56-1, Jasprit Bumrah 9-0-56-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-64-1, Hardik Pandya 10-0-46-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-51-0.