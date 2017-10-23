

The jubilant Indian hockey team players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, on Sunday. India beat Malaysia 2-1 to secure the title after 10 years. – PTI

The ever-improving Malaysians, however, fought valiantly and didn’t give up for a single minute. Their efforts bore fruit in the 50th minute when Shahril Saabah pulled one goal back.

The Indians, ranked sixth in the world, were in for nervous last 10 minutes but the defence did enough to hold on to the lead.

Pakistan won the bronze medal after edging out Korea 6-3 in the third-fourth place play-off match earlier in the day.

For India’s new chief coach Marijne Sjoerd, it was perfect start to his stint as the Asia Cup was his maiden tournament in charge of the senior national side.

The top-ranked Indians finished unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their matches except for the 1-1 draw against Korea in the Super 4 stage.

Today’s win was India’s second victory over Malaysia in the tournament, having beaten them 6-2 in the Super-4 stage.

For Malaysia, it was their best result in the tournament. They had earlier won the bronze in the 2007 edition of the event in Chennai.

The Indians came out all guns blazing and took the lead as early as the third minute through Ramandeep, who scored from a rebound after his initial deflection from SV Sunil’s cross hit the post.

Chinglensana Singh’s reverse hit from close range then went wide as India wasted a golden chance.

It was a battle fought on even keel between the two teams as Malaysia secured their first penalty corner in the 13th minute but wasted it.

Harmanpreet Singh was then denied by Razie Rahim as he made a goalline save to keep out the Indian defender’s flick from India’s first penalty corner.

Minutes later Malaysian goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam made double save – first kept out Akashdeep Singh’s shot and then denied Amit Rohidas from the resultant set piece. – PTI