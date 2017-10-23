Mizoram to protest against immigrants

Newmai News

AIZAWL, Oct 22 - Civil society organisations and student bodies have decided to stage a demonstration here against illegal immigrants in Mizoram on October 28.A meeting of NGO co-ordination held here decided to join Delhi Mizo Zirlai Pawl (DMZP) which is staging a demonstration against illegal immigrants, in Delhi on October 28. “As requested by DMZP which is organising a demonstration in Delhi on October 28, the meeting of NGO co-ordination committee agreed to join and organise a demonstration here in Aizawl on the day,” a statement issued by the committee said.