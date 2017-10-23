NPF welcomes invitation of WC of NNPG



KOHIMA, Oct 22 - The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Naga People’s Front (NPF) has expressed gratitude to the Centre for inviting the working committee of ‘Naga National Political Groups’(NNPG) to negotiate on the Naga political issue.Stating that it has been the consistent stand of the NPF that the solution to the Naga political problem should involve all stakeholders, the CEC of Shurhozelie Liezietsu faction of NPF said the solution should be expedited by all concerned to bring about normalcy, peace and prosperity to the State. It urged NSCN(K) to renounce violence and return to the negotiating table with the Centre as desired by the Naga people. – PTI