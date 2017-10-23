On September 18, State Governor PB Acharya had said he was confident that the peace process had come to a conclusion and he hoped that solution to the Naga political problem would come within the next one-two months.

Imchen said the Assembly polls should not be held as per the schedule and the State should come under President’s rule in place of a newly-elected government.

The tenure of the Nagaland Assembly expires on March 13 next year. Peace talks could reach a concluding stage because of the sincerity of the negotiating parties and support from various quarters, Imchen claimed.

He also appreciated the engagement of Naga underground factions besides the NSCN(IM) in the negotiation process.

Centre and NSCN(IM) had concluded a dialogue on the six-decade-old Naga political problem and signed a framework agreement in August 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naga People’s Convention had negotiated the 16-Point Agreement with Government of India in 1960 along with Article 371 A of the Constitution, he said. Article 371 A deals with special provisions with respect to Nagaland.

Since the 16-Point Agreement and Article 371(A) of the Constitution were signed by politicians, it should be interpreted only by politicians and not by courts, he said. – PTI