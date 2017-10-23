“We have arrested four persons involved in the criminal conspiracy to loot the kiosk. Interrogation is on,” SP, West Garo Hills, R Kumar said.

Debnath was responsible for filling the cash at the vaults of the SBI ATM machines. He was arrested by police along with three others for their alleged role in the ATM heist that took place on Tuesday night, the SP said.

On October 18, Rs 41 lakh went missing from an SBI ATM at Tura Super Market.

Police suspected the handiwork of some insider in the ATM heist and sought the CCTV footage of the ATMs which confirmed the involvement of the accused.

The four accused had taken Rs 39,86,400 from the ATM and in their hurry, abandoned Rs 1.5 lakh in the machine.

Their modus operandi is to obtain the password from another employee to crack the ATM vaults to steal the cash, the police added. – PTI