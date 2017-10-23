DIG (Wireless and Radio at Tura) Mukesh Kumar was transferred and posted as DIG (CID) at headquarters here.

Assistant IGP (law and order) was posted as DIG at Tura in place of Kumar.

Spl SP Ricky Dkhar was posted as DIG (security) although without any pay benefits in view of the exigencies against the post.

Anti Infiltration SP at Tura Heimon Toi was posted as SP anti-infiltration, replacing GK Iangrai who was promoted to Assistant IGP. The other officers, mostly of SP rank, were also transferred. – PTI