Most rivers in the districts have been flowing close to danger levels though the threat of floods, mostly in the plain belt region is said to be minimal.

“A weather alert has been sounded and the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) has been alerted,” said West Garo Hills DC, Pravin Bakshi.

Heavy rains on the higher reaches of Durama Range has also led to fast flowing currents in many rivers. The Ganol river was flowing fast yesterday.

Telephone and electric poles have been uprooted in quite a few places in and around Tura.

DC further stated that water supply would also be affected due to blocks in the pipelines.