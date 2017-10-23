Besides, drastic differences were seen on the sound level at MG Avenue before and after Diwali, Radhakishore told reporters at MPCB office here on Friday. The habit of bursting crackers on Diwali has created noise pollution and has led to various diseases, he said.

He appealed to all to stop bursting crackers and added steps will be taken up to control pollution. MPCB’s findings are yet to be analysed, Environmental Engineer Kh Premkanta of MPCB said.

The sound of blasting crackers could be heard till late in the night at many parts of Imphal city though the district administration had banned crackers. Reports said that crackers used in Diwali were imported through Moreh, the border town of Manipur. – Correspondent