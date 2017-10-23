

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu presenting the award to the winners of Mountain Terrain Biking race in Itanagar on Friday. – PTI Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu presenting the award to the winners of Mountain Terrain Biking race in Itanagar on Friday. – PTI

Khandu congratulated all the riders on their successful completion of their race while giving away the award to the winners of the race.

The seven-day race sponsored by Dalmia Bharat Cement, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and State Tourism department was flagged-off from Mechuka on October 14.

It culminated here after covering a distance of 730 km with participation of 70 riders from India, Germany, Portugal, Nepal and Czech Republic.

Ilda Pereira of Portugal won the women’s open race, while in the men’s category, Mukesh Kumar of Indian Army won the race with each taking away the prize money of Rs 1 lakh. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein gave away the prize of ‘Best Indian Rider’ to Mukesh Kumar.

Khandu announced to hold the event next year in a more grand manner. He said Mechuka is poised to become number one tourist destination in Arunachal as it offers ample opportunity for adventure sports. He said road communications to Mechuka are being improved.

He said that State Tourism dept this year has seen a huge jump in its financial allocation, which was raised to Rs 100 crore from earlier Rs 16 crore within two financial years. – PTI