Besides the shopping areas of Imphal including Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, Dharmasala, Pologround, etc., government offices including district session court complex at Uripok were also inundated due to the intense rainfall. About 89.3 mm of rainfall (against yesterday’s 6.5mm) was recorded till 3 pm on Sunday by Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Imphal Centre here.

Several localities in the State capital –Thangmeiband, Sagolband and Uripok, etc., are facing flash flood after Nambul river overflowed in some areas in Imphal. According to reports, some residents of Uripok in the heart of Imphal town were marooned after flood waters entered their homes.

The major rivers – Imphal, Nambul, Iril and Kongba – which passes through thickly populated greater Imphal areas are all flowing above warning level, according to sources. Reports from Kangpokpi, from where the Imphal river originates, said rainfall was high in the district.

Residents of Tekhaopat located near the historic Singjamei Bridge in Manipur’s Singjamei constituency are guarding the Imphal riverbank in their area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s proposed visit to Tamenglong district headquarters on October 23 to attend a State Cabinet meeting and some other programmes has been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The usual Imphal evenings popularly known as Imphal Night Plaza held on Saturday and Sunday nights have also remained suspended “due to bad weather.”