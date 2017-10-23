The award which was instituted in the year 2014, seeks to honour distinguished persons making commendable contribution in diverse fields of the State such as education, literature, sports, art, social service, etc.

The award-presentation function will be held in the school campus at Noonmati, on October 29.

The annual event of the school – Geet-Mator Godhuli – will also be held at the same venue on October 28. Eminent singer Pulak Banerjee will be the chief guest of the annual function. Author Thongchi will formally release the school’s mouthpiece Bakhar on the occasion.

The award carries Rs 25,000, a citation, a memento and other gifts. Last year the award was presented to noted film personality Abdul Majid.

The trust has also been presenting every two years the two-year Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Fellowship to eminent personalities since 2008, which carries an amount of Rs 5,000 per month for two years. The last recipient in 2016 was artist Neelpawan Baruah.