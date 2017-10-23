With the assassination of Mishra, who had leaning towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, India has lost nine journalists in 10 months in the current year, the JFA rued. The largest democracy in the world witnessed three shocking murders of journalists last month, which ignited widespread protests across the country, it further pointed out.

The string of scribe killings began with Hari Prakash (killed on January 2) and it continued with the murders of Brajesh Kumar Singh (January 3), Shyam Sharma (May 15), Kamlesh Jain (May 31), Surender Singh Rana ( July 29), Gauri Lankesh (September 5), Shantanu Bhowmik (September 20) and KJ Singh (September 23).

India is ranked 136th among 180 countries in its RSF’s World Press Freedom Index (2017), which is just ahead of its neighbours Pakistan (139th), Sri Lanka (141) and Bangladesh (146).

Norway tops the list. India’s neighbours, including Bhutan (84), Nepal (100), Maldives (117), Afghanistan (120), Myanmar (131), etc., are ahead of it. The one party-ruled North Korea (180) is at the bottom of the list, while Vietnam and China are placed 175th and 176th respectively, the JFA stated.

“India as a nation loses around five journalists to assailants irrespective of any political party regime in New Delhi or other provinces. Statistics reveal that we lost six journalists to perpetrators in 2016, which was preceded by five cases in 2015. We witnessed murders of two scribes in 2014, but the year 2013 reported as many as 11 journalist murders,” the JFA statement added.