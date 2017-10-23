CM to present award to Dr Malini Goswami



GUWAHATI, Oct 22 - The ‘Pandit Tirtha Nath Sarma Nirmala Debi Award 2017’ will be presented to renowned scholar and writer Dr Malini Goswami by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tomorrow at the District Library Auditorium here, stated a press release issued today. The award function will be presided over by eminent Sanskrit scholar and writer Dr Ashok Kumar Goswami. Professor Nagen Saikia will deliver the Nirmala Debi Memorial Lecture on the occasion. The award carries a citation, a memento and a cheque for Rs 50,000.