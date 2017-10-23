The office of the Inspector General of Police (Prisons) has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Range) to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Ahmed was arrested and sent to judicial custody along with former officer-in-charge of the police station, Uma Bora, and another sub-inspector, Azizur Rahman, by a local court on October 17.

Sources said that Ahmed woke up from his sleep around 4.10 am today and complained of chest pain.

“The two other co-accused were in the same cell and one of them even massaged his chest. Ahmed then went to the urinal where he fell down,” jail sources said.

“The jail authorities tended to him immediately and took him to the jail hospital where the doctor and a pharmacist examined him. Finding his health condition critical, the doctor referred him to the GMCH, where he died around 6.10 am,” the sources added.

The family of the deceased has alleged foul play in the entire turn of events.

The cops were arrested in connection with the Bharalumukh PS case number 413 413/17 registered under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code.