Records show that the agencies could salvage property worth over Rs 306 crore from being destroyed through their timely intervention.

Further, rescue agencies have saved 787 lives from such incidents and the number of those injured stood at 44.

The SFSO had received a total of 3,420 fire calls, which included 644 calls related to major incidents of fire and 2,515 calls of minor fire.

As far as the Kamrup (Metro) disaster statistics for the year 2016 is concerned, as many as 48 lives were lost in fire and other disasters in the district.

During the same period, 15 persons were saved from fire and other disasters and the number of those injured was five.

The SFSO had responded to a total of 625 calls of fire which included 86 major fire calls. The number of calls related to minor incidents of fire was 426.

Official sources also informed that with the improvement of new technologies and introduction of new training modules, the performance of the disaster response agencies in the State including the SFSO, is going to improve further.